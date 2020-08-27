Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass (TGLS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1928 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecnoglass is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Tecnoglass’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.94 million and net profit of $16.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $7.48 million.

Tecnoglass, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products. It offers insulating, laminated, and monolithic glass. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.