Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass (TGLS) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10, close to its 52-week low of $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Tecnoglass has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Tecnoglass’ market cap is currently $277.7M and has a P/E ratio of 27.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Tecnoglass, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products. It offers insulating, laminated, and monolithic glass. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.