Teck Resources (TECK) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on February 21, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (TECK), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.92, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.10, a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $10.85. Currently, Teck Resources has an average volume of 3.79M.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate.