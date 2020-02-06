Teck Resources (TECK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and B.Riley FBR gave Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.29, close to its 52-week low of $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Hudbay Minerals, and Capstone Mining.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.77, representing a 70.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

Teck Resources’ market cap is currently $7.92B and has a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate.