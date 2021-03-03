TechTarget (TTGT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on TechTarget (TTGT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

TechTarget has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.67, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on TechTarget’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.92 million and net profit of $3.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.89 million and had a net profit of $4.08 million.

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of online content for buyers of enterprise information technology products and services. It also offers purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors. Its products portfolio includes demand generation, brand consideration, sales enablement, and marketing intelligence. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.