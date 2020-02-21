TechnipFMC (FTI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital downgraded TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold, with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24, close to its 52-week low of $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #4679 out of 5994 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.93, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.57 and a one-year low of $15.74. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 3.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.