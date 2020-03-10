TechnipFMC (FTI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital downgraded TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold, with a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #6047 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $24.06 average price target, a 131.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.57 and a one-year low of $9.28. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 4.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.