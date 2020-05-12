TechnipFMC (FTI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

TechnipFMC (FTI) received a Hold rating and a EUR5.70 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 23.9% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $9.79 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.57 and a one-year low of $4.49. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 6.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTI in relation to earlier this year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.