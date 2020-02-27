TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Henry Tarr from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC (FTI), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.23, close to its 52-week low of $15.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Tarr covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Exxon Mobil, Total SA, and Eni SPA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.82, representing a 50.3% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.57 and a one-year low of $15.10. Currently, TechnipFMC has an average volume of 3.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTI in relation to earlier this year.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.