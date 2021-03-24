Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) received a Buy rating and a CHF428.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki on March 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $429.00.

Pataki has an average return of 2.9% when recommending Tecan Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is ranked #7201 out of 7404 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecan Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $462.95, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF440.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $515.00 and a one-year low of $302.50. Currently, Tecan Group AG has an average volume of 6.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate. The Life Sciences Business segment supplies end users with automated workflow solutions, which includes laboratory instruments, software packages, application know-how, services, consumables, and spare parts. The Partnering Business segment develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components. The company was founded by Heinz Abplanalp, Heini Maurer, Heini Moeckli, and Gallus Blatter on March 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Mannedorf, Switzerland.