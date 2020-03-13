Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Simona Pasero maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #5679 out of 6212 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tecan Group AG with a $285.69 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $320.49 and a one-year low of $214.10. Currently, Tecan Group AG has an average volume of 6.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.