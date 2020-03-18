Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $253.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is ranked #5027 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecan Group AG is a Hold with an average price target of $281.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tecan Group AG’s market cap is currently $3B and has a P/E ratio of 44.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.