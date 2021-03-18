Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Maja Pataki from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF), with a price target of CHF450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $416.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tecan Group AG with a $476.70 average price target.

Tecan Group AG’s market cap is currently $4.98B and has a P/E ratio of 53.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.57.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate. The Life Sciences Business segment supplies end users with automated workflow solutions, which includes laboratory instruments, software packages, application know-how, services, consumables, and spare parts. The Partnering Business segment develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components. The company was founded by Heinz Abplanalp, Heini Maurer, Heini Moeckli, and Gallus Blatter on March 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Mannedorf, Switzerland.