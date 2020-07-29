Team17 Group (TSVNF) Initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Steve Robertson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Team17 Group (TSVNF) on May 22 and set a price target of p582.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.52, close to its 52-week high of $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #2412 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Team17 Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.86.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.