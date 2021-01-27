TE Connectivity (TEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Jefferies gave TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to TE Connectivity today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.54, close to its 52-week high of $131.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

TE Connectivity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.40, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $131.97 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, TE Connectivity has an average volume of 1.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Mario Calastri, the SVP & Treasurer of TEL sold 48,387 shares for a total of $5,589,666.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.