TE Connectivity (TEL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity (TEL), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

TE Connectivity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TE Connectivity’s market cap is currently $21.04B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.