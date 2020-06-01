TD Securities’ Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF) today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.8% and a 28.1% success rate. Hulshof covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Vermilion Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $3.21 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.89 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Husky Energy has an average volume of 71.86K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUSKF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment includes exploration for, and development and production of, crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids; a well as marketing of crude oil, natural gas, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation; the blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment refers to the upgrading of heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil in Canada; and refining of crude oil, marketing of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt and ancillary products, and production of ethanol. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.