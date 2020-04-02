TD Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard maintained a Hold rating on Dorel Industries (DIIBF) today and set a price target of C$1.65. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96, close to its 52-week low of $0.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pizza Pizza Royalty, MTY Food Group, and Cineplex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorel Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $1.94.

The company has a one-year high of $9.16 and a one-year low of $0.89. Currently, Dorel Industries has an average volume of 20.2K.

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The Dorel Sports segment includes bicycles, children’s electric ride-ons, jogging strollers, electric bikes and bicycle trailers, as well as related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.