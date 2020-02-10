TD Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for CAE (CAE)

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on CAE (CAE), with a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.06, close to its 52-week high of $31.56.

James has an average return of 2.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1300 out of 5881 analysts.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.94, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.56 and a one-year low of $20.41. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 339.4K.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers.