TD Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF) today and set a price target of C$72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.18, close to its 52-week high of $49.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 72.2% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Bank Of Nova Scotia, and Bank Of Montreal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $51.03 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

Sun Life Financial’s market cap is currently $28.93B and has a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.83.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates its business through its segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.