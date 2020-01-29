TD Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Railway (CNI), with a price target of C$140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.86.

Radbourne has an average return of 9.0% when recommending Canadian Railway.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is ranked #955 out of 5871 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Railway with a $97.08 average price target, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$138.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.53 and a one-year low of $80.95. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 806K.

Canadian National Railway Co. is engages in rail and related transportation business. The company’s services include integrated transportation services: rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services It offers movement of a diversified and balanced portfolio of goods including petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal and automotive. Canadian National Railway was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.