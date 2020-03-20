TD Securities Remains a Hold on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

TD Securities analyst Juan Jarrah maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) today and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.58.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $2.89 average price target, representing a 293.8% upside. In a report issued on March 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $129 million.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.