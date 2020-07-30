TD Securities Remains a Hold on Celestica (CLS)

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.32, close to its 52-week high of $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 76.3% success rate. Chan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Celestica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.75, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Celestica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a net profit of $90.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The CCS segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. Celestica was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.