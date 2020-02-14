TD Securities Remains a Buy on Telus (TU)

TD Securities analyst Vince Valentini maintained a Buy rating on Telus (TU) today and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.56.

Valentini has an average return of 7.6% when recommending Telus.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is ranked #710 out of 5913 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.95, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Telus’ market cap is currently $24.86B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.