TD Securities Remains a Buy on PDC Energy (PDCE)

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy (PDCE) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.88.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDC Energy with a $21.50 average price target, implying a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on PDC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $174 million and GAAP net loss of $222 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $339 million and had a net profit of $68.55 million.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.