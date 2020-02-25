TD Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report released today, Derek Lessard from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group (MTYFF), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pizza Pizza Royalty, Dorel Industries, and Cineplex.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.06, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

Based on MTY Food Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.88 million.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments.