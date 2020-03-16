TD Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on CAE (CAE)

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Hold rating on CAE (CAE) today and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.79, close to its 52-week low of $15.69.

James has an average return of 2.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #2054 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $29.72 average price target.

CAE’s market cap is currently $5.36B and has a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.30.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers.