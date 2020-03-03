TD Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)

TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard maintained a Hold rating on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dorel Industries, MTY Food Group, and Cineplex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pizza Pizza Royalty with a $8.25 average price target.

Based on Pizza Pizza Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.21 million.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in owning and operating of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.