TD Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes maintained a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Barnes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Hudbay Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.37, a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hudbay Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $324 million and GAAP net loss of $1.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $352 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.