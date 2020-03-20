TD Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

TD Securities analyst Daryl Young maintained a Hold rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.01, close to its 52-week low of $100.42.

Young has an average return of 32.4% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #4789 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Hold with an average price target of $154.35.

Based on Boyd Group Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $22.64 million.

Boyd Group Services, Inc. is a retail auto glass operator and operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.