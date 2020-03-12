TD Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Linamar (LIMAF)

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAF) today and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.48.

Linamar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.25, representing a 71.6% upside. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Based on Linamar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $74.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $94.29 million.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.