TD Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on CSX (CSX)

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.53.

CSX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on CSX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion and net profit of $770 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a net profit of $834 million.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.