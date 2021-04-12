TD Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released today, Greg Barnes from TD Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Cameco (CCJ), with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Barnes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Teck Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cameco with a $18.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.71 and a one-year low of $8.88. Currently, Cameco has an average volume of 6.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCJ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.