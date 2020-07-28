TD Securities Believes Yamana Gold (AUY) Still Has Room to Grow

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) yesterday and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.61, close to its 52-week high of $6.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.63, implying a -17.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $357 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $464 million and had a net profit of $14.1 million.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

