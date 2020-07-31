TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on TD Ameritrade (AMTD) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Marketaxess Holdings, and Nasdaq.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TD Ameritrade with a $38.67 average price target, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.99 and a one-year low of $27.70. Currently, TD Ameritrade has an average volume of 4.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMTD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company’s revenue is generated in the United States.