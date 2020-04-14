TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on TD Ameritrade (AMTD) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TD Ameritrade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

TD Ameritrade’s market cap is currently $19.5B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.13.

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company’s revenue is generated in the United States.