TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on TD Ameritrade (AMTD) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

TD Ameritrade has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.50.

Based on TD Ameritrade’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and net profit of $551 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 billion and had a net profit of $604 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMTD in relation to earlier this year.

