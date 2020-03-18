TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on TD Ameritrade (AMTD) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TD Ameritrade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00, implying a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on TD Ameritrade’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $379 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 billion and had a net profit of $604 million.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. engages in the provision of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. It offers the following products and services to retail clients: touch-tone trading; trading over the internet, unlimited streaming, free real-time quotes; extended trading hours; direct access to market destinations, and commitment ton the speed of order execution. The company was founded by John Joe Ricketts in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.