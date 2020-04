TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on TD Ameritrade (AMTD), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TD Ameritrade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.71, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.57 and a one-year low of $27.71. Currently, TD Ameritrade has an average volume of 5.09M.

TD Ameritrade is a leading retail brokerage and advisor services firm. Its largest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank, which beneficially owns more than 40%. The firm offers trading in stocks, bonds, options, and other asset classes. After commission pricing cuts in 2019, TD Ameritrade will derive approximately 65% of its revenue from interest-rate-related income and fees, 20% from commissions and transaction fees, and 15% from investment product and other revenue. Practically all of the company’s revenue is generated in the United States.