TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $48.33 average price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $735.7M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCRR in relation to earlier this year.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.