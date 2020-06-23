TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 89.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TCR2 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCRR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.