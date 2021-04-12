TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCR2 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33, which is an 119.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on TCR2 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.83 million.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.