TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Carrie Williams- August 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT

After Roth Capital and Wedbush gave TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.85, close to its 52-week high of $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $33.38 average price target, representing a 70.0% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.06 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average volume of 303.2K.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

