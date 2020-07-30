TCF Financial (TCF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 28, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial (TCF), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

TCF Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67, a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on TCF Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $522 million and net profit of $51.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $360 million and had a net profit of $90.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 176 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCF in relation to earlier this year.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.