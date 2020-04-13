TCF Financial (TCF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial (TCF), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

TCF Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50, a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TCF Financial’s market cap is currently $4.4B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 142 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.