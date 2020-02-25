TC Pipelines (TCP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on TC Pipelines (TCP) on February 21 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Pipelines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.25.

TC Pipelines’ market cap is currently $2.96B and has a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.61.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.