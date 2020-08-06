TC Pipelines (TCP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TC Pipelines (TCP), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Pipelines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TC Pipelines’ market cap is currently $2.36B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

TC Pipelines LP engages in natural gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.