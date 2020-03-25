TC Pipelines (TCP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on TC Pipelines (TCP), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.14.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Pipelines with a $39.25 average price target, which is a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

TC Pipelines’ market cap is currently $1.69B and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.88.

TC Pipelines LP engages in natural gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.