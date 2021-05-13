TC Energy (TRP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy (TRP) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Ballard Power Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $58.57 average price target, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Wolfe Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.92 and a one-year low of $38.80. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 190 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRP in relation to earlier this year.

Canada-based TC Energy Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage.