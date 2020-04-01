TC Energy (TRP) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Pham maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy (TRP) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TerraForm Power, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.96, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.92 and a one-year low of $32.37. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 2.43M.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.